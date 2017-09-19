The Best of NightTalk

The issue of Right of reply by the media


Gugu spoke to Sam Mkokeli Sanef Chairperson and Tito Mboweni on “Right of reply by the media”, following Sanef urging the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) to withdraw its call on members to stop buying newspapers owned by the Tiso Blackstar media group.

Feroz Carrim

Feroz Carrim

15 November 2018 6:25 PM
Telecommunications companies enter into a settlement with ICASA over expiring data

Telecommunications companies enter into a settlement with ICASA over expiring data

15 November 2018 5:41 PM
Constitutional Review Committee recommends Land Expropriation without Compensation Amendment

Constitutional Review Committee recommends Land Expropriation without Compensation Amendment

15 November 2018 5:28 PM
Microchip employees to boost ‘security’

Microchip employees to boost ‘security’

15 November 2018 4:55 PM
Gauteng Education does away with feeder schools policy

Gauteng Education does away with feeder schools policy

15 November 2018 4:46 PM
Electric scooters - transport revolution or fad? It's probably both

Electric scooters - transport revolution or fad? It's probably both

14 November 2018 7:23 PM
Who owns the copy Rights to your Tattoo?

Who owns the copy Rights to your Tattoo?

14 November 2018 4:36 PM
Bob Hewitt applies for House Arrest

Bob Hewitt applies for House Arrest

14 November 2018 4:21 PM
The Presidency confirms Malusi's resignation

The Presidency confirms Malusi's resignation

13 November 2018 5:38 PM
DA reacts to Gigaba's resignation

DA reacts to Gigaba's resignation

13 November 2018 5:06 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
#Change4Cancer
#Change4Cancer

Cancer survivor Xolani Gwala on how medication and care can be made accessible to all and it doesn't need to be a death sentence.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with 702
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with 702

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on 702.
The BizQuiz with Mercantile Bank
The BizQuiz with Mercantile Bank

Test your business knowledge in the Biz Quiz.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of 702 is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!
We’d love to meet you!
We’d love to meet you!

Experience the thrill of live talk radio as it happens!
EWN Headlines
Ndabeni-Abrahams to take over merged Communications Department
Ndabeni-Abrahams to take over merged Communications Department

Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams will now be in charge of steering two departments and deal with a number of challenges, including the SABC crisis.
Cosatu 'unhappy' with Ramaphosa keeping Dlamini, Mokonyane in Cabinet
Cosatu 'unhappy' with Ramaphosa keeping Dlamini, Mokonyane in Cabinet

The reaction comes as the president filed notice to oppose the Democratic Alliance’s legal bid seeking to declare Bathabile Dlamini’s appointment invalid.

Mantashe says Xolobeni ruling could pose threat to mining in SA
Mantashe says Xolobeni ruling could pose threat to mining in SA

The court ruled on Thursday that the Mineral Resources Minister can’t issue a mining right in Xolobeni in the Eastern Cape without the consent of communities and residents.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us