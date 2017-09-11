South Africans Doing Great Things with Nomkhosi Luthuli the youngest female Lecturer, researcher and a PhD candidate in the University of KwaZulu-Natal's Graduate School of Business & Leadership. Her PhD looks at the conceptualisation and enactment of Regional Economic Development through the analysis of the Aerotropolis in KwaZulu-Natal. She is a member of the eThekwini Black Management Forum's (BMF) strategy formulation team and serves in their Management Committee as Manager for the Research & Thought Leadership portfolio. She's a motivational speaker, a mentor, an avid reader and an advocate for development.
South Africans Doing Great Things with Nomkhosi Luthuli
|
15 November 2018 6:25 PM
|
Telecommunications companies enter into a settlement with ICASA over expiring data
|
15 November 2018 5:41 PM
|
Constitutional Review Committee recommends Land Expropriation without Compensation Amendment
|
15 November 2018 5:28 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:55 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:46 PM
|
Electric scooters - transport revolution or fad? It's probably both
|
14 November 2018 7:23 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:36 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:21 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:38 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:06 PM