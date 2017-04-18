Sizwe speaks to Lucky Lukhele, spokesperson of the Swaziland Solidarity Network, about on Swazi King Mswati telling his subjects over the weekend that they are not allowed to divorce on the eve of the passing of the Marriage Bill, which carries five grounds of divorce.
Swazi King says no to divorce
