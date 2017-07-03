Moses Kgosana Former KPMG CEO clarified his involvement and accusations within the #GuptaLeaks and reasons to his resignation from Alexander Forbes, he basically acknowledged the authenticity of the emails and claimed that innocence and that KPMG wasn’t even the auditing firm overseeing the transactions at that time.
Moses Kgosana “My hands are clean”
