11 April 2017 10:24 PM

Overbooking on Airplanes: Gugu and Sizwe chat to Carl Bollweg, ALPA-SA President. Following an incident on an international airline in which overbooking (by the airline) led to a passenger being escorted off the plane, the Night Talk team chat about flight booking procedures and what happens when all the passengers who have made reservations show up to an overbooked flight.