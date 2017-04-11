Overbooking on Airplanes: Gugu and Sizwe chat to Carl Bollweg, ALPA-SA President. Following an incident on an international airline in which overbooking (by the airline) led to a passenger being escorted off the plane, the Night Talk team chat about flight booking procedures and what happens when all the passengers who have made reservations show up to an overbooked flight.
Overbooking on Airplanes
|
15 November 2018 6:25 PM
|
Telecommunications companies enter into a settlement with ICASA over expiring data
|
15 November 2018 5:41 PM
|
Constitutional Review Committee recommends Land Expropriation without Compensation Amendment
|
15 November 2018 5:28 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:55 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:46 PM
|
Electric scooters - transport revolution or fad? It's probably both
|
14 November 2018 7:23 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:36 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:21 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:38 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:06 PM