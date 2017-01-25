Sizwe and Gugu spoke to Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng Doctor at the Sexual and Reproductive Justice Coalition about the signing of an anti abortion executive order prohibiting US donor companies giving money to foreign NGOs who provide health work in their respective countries.
Trump’s decision could impact SA NGOs
