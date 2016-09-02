How often should you wash your clothes?

Sizwe and Gugu spoke to Dr. Rachel McQueen Associate Professor University of Alberta and Researcher on the development and retention of odour in textiles and how often does one need to wash your clothes and health implications of that.
