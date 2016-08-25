Political analyst Dumisani Hlophe and UCT Public Law senior lecturer Cathy Powell participated in an engaging discussion with Gugs and Sizwe about the political and legal aspects at play in the matter between Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and the Hawks.
Pravin vs the Hawks
|
15 November 2018 6:25 PM
|
Telecommunications companies enter into a settlement with ICASA over expiring data
|
15 November 2018 5:41 PM
|
Constitutional Review Committee recommends Land Expropriation without Compensation Amendment
|
15 November 2018 5:28 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:55 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:46 PM
|
Electric scooters - transport revolution or fad? It's probably both
|
14 November 2018 7:23 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:36 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:21 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:38 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:06 PM