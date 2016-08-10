The Best of NightTalk

60th anniversary of Women’s Day.


Gugu and Sizwe spoke to Thoko Mpumlwana Deputy Chairperson of the Commission for Gender Equality spoke on were the country is today with issues challenging women with it being the 60th anniversary of Women’s Day.

EWN Headlines
Xanthea Limberg lays criminal complaint against De Lille
Xanthea Limberg lays criminal complaint against De Lille

The complaint relates to Patricia De Lille's alleged interference with the appointment of former city manager Achmat Ebrahim while still mayor in 2016.

Vytjie Mentor: Duduzane Zuma did introduce me to man affiliated with Guptas
Vytjie Mentor: Duduzane Zuma did introduce me to man affiliated with Guptas

Earlier on Friday, EWN revealed that Mentor’s lawyers sent a letter to the commission, in which she apologises for erroneously referring to Fana Hlongwane as the man Zuma introduced her to in 2010.
‘Constitutional amendment on land reform will be a welcome move for investors’
‘Constitutional amendment on land reform will be a welcome move for investors’

Zizi Kodwa’s comments come as President Cyril Ramaphosa embarks on a working visit to the European Union to engage with potential investors in his drive to kick-start the ailing South African economy.
