Gugu and Sizwe spoke to Thandi Smith Head of Policy Unit at Media Monitoring on the gender balance and the media favouring the views and opinions of men than women in our society, as seen in these elections.
Gender balance in the media during the elections
15 November 2018 6:25 PM
