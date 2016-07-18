Amanda Khanyisa Elisa Hobana is one of 24 girls from across the globe who will be raising various issues that are affecting young girls and women around the world through the G(irls)20 initiative to G20 leaders.
South Africans doing great things: Amanda Khanyisa Hobana
|
15 November 2018 6:25 PM
|
Telecommunications companies enter into a settlement with ICASA over expiring data
|
15 November 2018 5:41 PM
|
Constitutional Review Committee recommends Land Expropriation without Compensation Amendment
|
15 November 2018 5:28 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:55 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:46 PM
|
Electric scooters - transport revolution or fad? It's probably both
|
14 November 2018 7:23 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:36 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:21 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:38 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:06 PM