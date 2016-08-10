Flossing proven to be a fraud

Gugu and Sizwe spoke to Dr Yvette Solomons Prosthodontist and Chairperson of the SA Dental Association on an article in The Guardian recommending that people should stop flossing as there’s “no proof” that it works.
