Sizwe and Gugu spoke to Mpumalanga Cosatu Secretary Fidel Mlambo on the protest they staged at Lily Mine on Sunday in a bid to pressurise the company and government to fast track the process of bringing to the surface the bodies of trapped miners and also compensate the stranded mineworkers.
Cosatu march and protest at Lily Mine
|
15 November 2018 6:25 PM
|
Telecommunications companies enter into a settlement with ICASA over expiring data
|
15 November 2018 5:41 PM
|
Constitutional Review Committee recommends Land Expropriation without Compensation Amendment
|
15 November 2018 5:28 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:55 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:46 PM
|
Electric scooters - transport revolution or fad? It's probably both
|
14 November 2018 7:23 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:36 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:21 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:38 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:06 PM