The Competition Commission raided glass companies, and conducted search and seizure operations at the Gauteng premises of PG Glass, Glasfit, Shatterprufe and Digicall, as part of "an investigation into alleged collusion".
The Competition Commission raids glass companies for collusion
15 November 2018 6:25 PM
