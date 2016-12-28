Obama's political legacy leaves Democrats weaker

28 December 2016 10:29 AM

According to the New York post, President Obama’s ‘reign of error’ has left his party smaller, weaker and ricketier than it has been since at least the 1940s. It states that Obama has supervised the net loss of 959 such Democratic positions, down 23.5 percent, according to Ballotpedia, which generated most of the data cited here. This far outpaces the 843 net seats that Republicans yielded under President Dwight Eisenhower.