Obama releases more prisoners from Guantanamo

6 January 2017 9:16 AM

President-elect Donald Trump called Tuesday for the end of all detainee releases from the military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, saying in a tweet that those who remain are “extremely dangerous people” who “should not be allowed back onto the battlefield.” The statement comes as the Obama administration prepares to release another 19 detainees from the facility before the president leaves office. Trump expected to reform the intelligence apparatus The Wall Street Journal reported that the US President elect wants to restructure the CIA and reduce the number of people working at the central headquarters. The presidential transition team on emphatically denied that US President-elect Donald Trump intends to restructure the country’s intelligence services, as reported by The Wall Street Journal. A high school in Kentucky drops the mascot name "Stallions" A Kentucky school district is reversing course on its planned stallion mascot for a new high school after community members complained it was sexist against female students. Fayette County school officials received backlash this week after announcing the students at the new Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington would be nicknamed the “Stallions.” More than 200 people also signed a Change.org petition saying a stallion, defined by Merriam-Webster as an uncastrated male horse kept for breeding, is an inappropriate and sexist mascot for the school’s female students.