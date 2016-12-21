The US Report

Donald Trump is 27th on the all-time list of electoral votes received by an individual


Donald Trump today won the Electoral College vote to secure his election as the US’ 45th president, easily staving off a long-shot bid by opponents to turn Republican electors against him. The Electoral College affirmed Trump as the president about six weeks after his stunning victory over Hillary Clinton, pushing him past the 270-vote threshold for election, with scant evidence of the anti-Trump revolt among electors that some of his critics had hoped would occur.  

Obama releases more prisoners from Guantanamo

Obama releases more prisoners from Guantanamo

6 January 2017 9:16 AM
Train derailment in New York City

Train derailment in New York City

5 January 2017 8:02 AM
A British Victim In Syria: A young man's died while fighting with Kurdish forces

A British Victim In Syria: A young man's died while fighting with Kurdish forces

4 January 2017 7:33 AM
Hundreds of quakes near the California - Mexico Border

Hundreds of quakes near the California - Mexico Border

3 January 2017 9:12 AM
US Report

US Report

2 January 2017 11:08 AM
Obama under pressure to prove charges that Russia interfered in the election

Obama under pressure to prove charges that Russia interfered in the election

30 December 2016 8:36 AM
Congress ready to slap the UN over the anti-Israel vote

Congress ready to slap the UN over the anti-Israel vote

29 December 2016 8:41 AM
Obama's political legacy leaves Democrats weaker

Obama's political legacy leaves Democrats weaker

28 December 2016 10:29 AM
US Reports

US Reports

26 December 2016 11:34 AM
USReport

USReport

23 December 2016 7:30 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
#Change4Cancer
#Change4Cancer

Cancer survivor Xolani Gwala on how medication and care can be made accessible to all and it doesn't need to be a death sentence.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with 702
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with 702

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on 702.
The BizQuiz with Mercantile Bank
The BizQuiz with Mercantile Bank

Test your business knowledge in the Biz Quiz.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of 702 is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!
We’d love to meet you!
We’d love to meet you!

Experience the thrill of live talk radio as it happens!
EWN Headlines
Treasury report: Transnet hired, paid for Gigaba's two bodyguards
Treasury report: Transnet hired, paid for Gigaba's two bodyguards

This has been revealed in a hefty Treasury forensic investigation into Eskom and Transnet released on Thursday.
Drunk driving: 'Metro police efforts futile if NPA fails to prosecute offenders'
Drunk driving: 'Metro police efforts futile if NPA fails to prosecute offenders'

About 691 people were arrested for drunk driving last month alone, an increase from September’s figure of 664.
Questions raised over ex-Eskom CFO Anoj Singh’s 'suspicious' R16m
Questions raised over ex-Eskom CFO Anoj Singh’s 'suspicious' R16m

Between July 2012 and July 2015 Singh accumulated a total of over R16 million.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us