1 December 2016 7:11 AM

Mecklenburg District Attorney Andrew Murray said Wednesday he found no legal wrongdoing in the shooting death of a Charlotte man by police, and denounced pervasive rumors spread by social media about the case. Murray laid out in painstaking detail the evidence gathered in the Sept. 20 fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott, 43, by officer Brentley Vinson. All year, engineers have been pumping up Cassini’s orbit around in the planet to increase its tilt so that it can glance through the unexplored regions at the outer edge of the main rings.