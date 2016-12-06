Trump names another cabinet member.

6 December 2016 2:11 PM

President-elect Donald Trump named Dr Ben Carson as his nominee for housing and urban development secretary. Trump said Monday that Carson "has a brilliant mind and is passionate about strengthening communities and families within those communities. We have talked at length about my urban renewal agenda and our message of economic revival, very much including our inner cities." The man accused of killing nine people during a bible study in Charleston, S.C. last year has rehired his defense attorneys to represent him in the first phase of his federal murder trial. Soaring prices for prescription medicines for impotence and other problems have put the remedies out of reach for some. Without insurance coverage, Viagra and Cialis cost about $50 a pill, triple their 2010 list prices. The new “female Viagra,” a daily pill for low sex drive called Addyi, costs $800 per month. Older products for women also have seen huge price run-ups, Truven Health Analytics data show.