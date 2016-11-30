As a strong storm system approached some of the largest wildfires burning in the South, the rain signalled new hope for firefighters working to extinguish the blazes. Experts predicted that the Tuesday rains from one storm system would not be enough to end the relentless drought that’s spread across several states and provided fuel for the fires.
Rainstorms sweeping South renew hope in battle against wildfires
