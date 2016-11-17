Mike Pence, who usurped leadership of the transition team from New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Friday, would “move to get rid of lobbyists in key roles,” according to Fox News. A source told Fox that the purge “makes good on [Trump’s] vision of how he wants his government constructed.”
Lobbyists purged from Trump transition team
