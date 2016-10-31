USReportFBI reopens Clinton email investigation

The FBI has announced it is investigating new emails sent by Hillary Clinton on a private server during her time as Secretary of State, sending her campaign into panic mode just 11 days before the presidential election. The emails were found during an investigation into illicit text messages between Anthony Weiner, a former congressman, and a 15-year-old girl, according to The New York Times.
