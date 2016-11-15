So far, the president-elect has only made two appointments, the first being Reince Priebus as White House Chief of Staff. This is the highest ranking employee in the White House, and this person essentially serves as the assistant to the president. The current Chief of Staff is Denis McDonough, and Priebus will replace him in January 2017. Priebus is the current chair of the Republican National Committee, having served in that role since January 2011.
Donald Trump begins to name his staff (of course there is controversy)
