Flooding continues in North Carolina from Hurricane Matthew

12 October 2016 7:00 AM

The storm’s death toll in the United States has climbed to more than two dozen. Gov. Pat McCrory of North Carolina said Tuesday that the state had recorded 14 fatalities. At least six people died in Florida, and the authorities in Georgia and South Carolina reported three deaths in each state. More than 650,000 customers remain without electricity, according to local utilities, with about half of those in North Carolina and Virginia.