Condemnation Of Russia (the UK parliament has debated Syria)

12 October 2016 8:02 AM

British foreign secretary says Russia risks becoming 'pariah nation' over role in destruction of Aleppo and says UK is 'doing what we can'. British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Tuesday said that Russia risked becoming a "pariah nation" over its bombing of Aleppo but rejected calls from MPs for the UK to push for a no-fly zone to stop the air strikes killing civilians in besieged rebel-held areas of the Syrian city.