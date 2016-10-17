With early voting already underway in many of the states that will decide the presidency, Hillary Clinton is beginning to reap the benefits of years of Democratic efforts to target and register voters, even as Republicans steadily close their disadvantage in party registration.
Clinton has the campaign won if she doesn't mess it up
|
6 January 2017 9:16 AM
|
5 January 2017 8:02 AM
|
A British Victim In Syria: A young man's died while fighting with Kurdish forces
|
4 January 2017 7:33 AM
|
3 January 2017 9:12 AM
|
2 January 2017 11:08 AM
|
Obama under pressure to prove charges that Russia interfered in the election
|
30 December 2016 8:36 AM
|
29 December 2016 8:41 AM
|
28 December 2016 10:29 AM
|
26 December 2016 11:34 AM
|
23 December 2016 7:30 AM