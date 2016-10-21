Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump faced off at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, for the third and final presidential debate of the 2016 general election. While Donald Trump's proclamation that he may not recognize the results of the presidential election has grabbed the most headlines, it wasn't the hottest topic on social media following the final debate between the Republican nominee and Hillary Clinton.
Final debate how it played
|
6 January 2017 9:16 AM
|
5 January 2017 8:02 AM
|
A British Victim In Syria: A young man's died while fighting with Kurdish forces
|
4 January 2017 7:33 AM
|
3 January 2017 9:12 AM
|
2 January 2017 11:08 AM
|
Obama under pressure to prove charges that Russia interfered in the election
|
30 December 2016 8:36 AM
|
29 December 2016 8:41 AM
|
28 December 2016 10:29 AM
|
26 December 2016 11:34 AM
|
23 December 2016 7:30 AM