A commuter train crashes through the wall of the train terminal

30 September 2016 6:59 AM

A New Jersey commuter train crashed into a busy railroad terminal Thursday morning, killing one person, the latest in a series of fatal passenger train accidents around the country. Four people died in 2013 when the engineer of another New York City-area commuter train fell asleep at the controls and sped through a tight curve, derailing the train. Eight people died in Philadelphia last year when an Amtrak train derailed after speeding through a sharp turn. Both crashes could have been prevented by automatic braking systems that were planned but not yet deployed.