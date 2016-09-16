President Obama limits commercial fishing

Harley Carnes reports on American fishermen deeply fearful that the White House could cut them off as early as this week from major fishing areas of the U.S. continental shelf on both coasts. Also Samsung recalls it’s Note7 phone.
