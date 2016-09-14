New income and poverty report shows improvement

14 September 2016 8:01 AM

According to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau, last year saw poverty in the U.S. decline the most in 16 years. The report released on Tuesday morning shows the official poverty rate in the United States declined to 13.5 percent in 2015, a 1.2 percentage drop from 2014. That is the largest drop seen on a year-over-year basis since 1998 and 1999.