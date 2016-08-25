At least two tornadoes struck cities in central Indiana on Wednesday, tearing the roof off apartment buildings, sending air conditioners falling onto parked cars and cutting power to thousands of people.
Tornadoes in central Indiana: Kokomo has been hit
|
6 January 2017 9:16 AM
|
5 January 2017 8:02 AM
|
A British Victim In Syria: A young man's died while fighting with Kurdish forces
|
4 January 2017 7:33 AM
|
3 January 2017 9:12 AM
|
2 January 2017 11:08 AM
|
Obama under pressure to prove charges that Russia interfered in the election
|
30 December 2016 8:36 AM
|
29 December 2016 8:41 AM
|
28 December 2016 10:29 AM
|
26 December 2016 11:34 AM
|
23 December 2016 7:30 AM