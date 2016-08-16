Donald Trump speech on foreign policy and terrorism

16 August 2016 7:37 AM

Likening the fight against terrorism to the Cold War and the battle against Nazism, Donald Trump pledged Monday to tighten restrictions on immigration from Muslim countries and assess allies based on their commitment to defeat "radical Islam." The Republican nominee declared his opposition to "nation building" and other efforts to spread democracy in the Middle East, attacking the Obama administration — particularly former secretary of State Hillary Clinton — for policies toward nations like Iraq, Iran, Libya, Syria and Egypt.