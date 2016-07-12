Dallas Police confirmed shortly before midnight local time that both suspects in the murder of four police officers were in custody, with one of the suspects captured after a shootout with SWAT members. A suspicious package discovered near that suspect's location was being secured by bomb squad members.
Multiple police killed by snipers during Dallas protest, Chief says
