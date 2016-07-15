New swing-state polls released Wednesday by Quinnipiac University show Trump leading Clinton in Florida and Pennsylvania — and tied in the critical battleground state of Ohio. In three of the states that matter most in November, the surveys point to a race much closer than the national polls, which have Clinton pegged to a significant, mid-single-digit advantage over Trump, suggest.
Swing-state stunner: Trump has edge in key states
A British Victim In Syria: A young man's died while fighting with Kurdish forces
Obama under pressure to prove charges that Russia interfered in the election
