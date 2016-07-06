FBI won’t recommend criminal charges against Hillary Clinton over email saga.

The head of the FBI on Tuesday recommended against charging Hillary Clinton for mishandling classified information while she was secretary of state, even as he harshly criticized the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee for being “extremely careless” with the nation’s secrets.
