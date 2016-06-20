Cavaliers Defeat Warriors to Win Their First N.B.A. Title

The US Report

Vilified when he left and celebrated when he returned, LeBron James had spent the past two seasons lugging his city’s championship dreams like a bag of rocks. The weight had only grown more cumbersome — the weight of history, of disappointment, of missed opportunities. James could feel it all on his sturdy shoulders.  Boeing Co. is negotiating a deal to sell 100 airplanes to Iran, state-run media reported Sunday, a sale potentially worth billions that would mark the first major entry of an American company into the Islamic Republic after last year's nuclear deal.  In a desert city used to triple-digit temperatures, some hunker down inside and some head to the pool, while others still want to hit Phoenix’s many hiking trails. But with temperatures creeping above 46°C during a heat wave boiling parts of the Southwest, that decision can have deadly consequences.

Obama releases more prisoners from Guantanamo

6 January 2017 9:16 AM
Train derailment in New York City

5 January 2017 8:02 AM
A British Victim In Syria: A young man's died while fighting with Kurdish forces

4 January 2017 7:33 AM
Hundreds of quakes near the California - Mexico Border

3 January 2017 9:12 AM
US Report

2 January 2017 11:08 AM
Obama under pressure to prove charges that Russia interfered in the election

30 December 2016 8:36 AM
Congress ready to slap the UN over the anti-Israel vote

29 December 2016 8:41 AM
Obama's political legacy leaves Democrats weaker

28 December 2016 10:29 AM
US Reports

26 December 2016 11:34 AM
USReport

23 December 2016 7:30 AM
EWN Headlines
2 suspects wanted for allegedly shooting CT traffic officer
2 suspects wanted for allegedly shooting CT traffic officer

The officer was shot in the left thigh at a roadblock on the corner of Duinefontein and Govan Mbeki Roads on Thursday.
Jiba interfered, removed me to protect politicians - advocate Mlotshwa
Jiba interfered, removed me to protect politicians - advocate Mlotshwa

Simphiwe Mlotshwa says he was called to a meeting at the NPA’s head offices, which was chaired by then acting prosecutions boss Jiba to discuss the 'Amigos' case.

FW de Klerk Foundation warns of 'inevitable danger' after land report adopted
FW de Klerk Foundation warns of 'inevitable danger' after land report adopted

On Thursday, the constitutional review committee adopted the resolution that Section 25 of the Constitution be amended to allow for expropriation without compensation.

