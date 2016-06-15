The wife of the gunman who killed 49 people at an Orlando gay nightclub knew of his plans for the attack and could soon be charged in connection with the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, a law enforcement source said on Tuesday.
Wife of Orlando shooter knew of attack, could soon be charged: source
