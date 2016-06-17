President Obama travelled to Orlando Thursday and consoled families whose loved ones were killed during the worst mass shooting in modern US history, while Republicans in Congress showed little sign of embracing significant restrictions on weapons sales. According to a joint forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Geological Survey, the bay's low-oxygen dead zone is expected to be 1.58 cubic miles this year. That's about 10 percent less than the long-term average of 1.8 cubic miles dating from 1985. A man who police say escaped from a Georgia prison in 1979 and eluded authorities for nearly four decades has been arrested in eastern Kentucky.
Obama, senators push gun control measures
6 January 2017 9:16 AM
5 January 2017 8:02 AM
A British Victim In Syria: A young man's died while fighting with Kurdish forces
4 January 2017 7:33 AM
3 January 2017 9:12 AM
2 January 2017 11:08 AM
Obama under pressure to prove charges that Russia interfered in the election
30 December 2016 8:36 AM
29 December 2016 8:41 AM
28 December 2016 10:29 AM
26 December 2016 11:34 AM
23 December 2016 7:30 AM