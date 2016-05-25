Death penalty to be sought against Dylan Roof -- who killed 9 people in Charleston last year

25 May 2016 11:16 AM

The U.S. Justice Department intends to seek the death penalty against Dylann Roof, the man charged with killing nine black parishioners last year in a church in Charleston, S.C., Attorney General Loretta Lynch said Tuesday. "The nature of the alleged crime and the resulting harm compelled this decision," Lynch said in a brief statement noting that the department had considered "all relevant factual and legal issues."