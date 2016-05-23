President Obama may be on his 10th trip to Asia — but on this visit he will become the first sitting American president to visit Hiroshima since 1945, when 140,000 people died and the city was devastated after the U.S. dropped a nuclear bomb with hopes of ending World War Two and saving American lives.Obama began his trip in Vietnam on Sunday — his first visit to the country sharing a complicated political and military history with the United States.
President Obama goes to Vietnam
|
6 January 2017 9:16 AM
|
5 January 2017 8:02 AM
|
A British Victim In Syria: A young man's died while fighting with Kurdish forces
|
4 January 2017 7:33 AM
|
3 January 2017 9:12 AM
|
2 January 2017 11:08 AM
|
Obama under pressure to prove charges that Russia interfered in the election
|
30 December 2016 8:36 AM
|
29 December 2016 8:41 AM
|
28 December 2016 10:29 AM
|
26 December 2016 11:34 AM
|
23 December 2016 7:30 AM