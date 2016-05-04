Indiana primaries may tell the tale for the coming election

4 May 2016 10:58 AM

Ted Cruz suspends his campaign after losing Indiana, all but assuring the front-runner of the Republican nomination. Donald Trump scored a huge victory on Tuesday in Indiana, as Senator Ted Cruz of Texas announced that he was ending his bid for president after being routed in the Hoosier State. A US Navy SEAL killed by Islamic State militants during an "extremely heavy, extremely intense" firefight with U.S. forces and Kurdish Peshmerga troops in northern Iraq Tuesday was identified Tuesday evening by Arizona's governor.Ducey ordered all state flags be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Wednesday in honor of Keating, who was a graduate of Phoenix's Arcadia High School.