Latest national poll shows Trump gets stronger

26 April 2016 12:39 PM

Trump performs the best among those who strongly support a candidate (getting support from 57 percent from that group), men (52 percent), those without a college degree (52 percent) and those in the Northeast part of the state (52 percent). He performs the worst among college graduates (37 percent), women (39 percent), white evangelicals (40 percent but still leading Cruz's 36 percent) and in the Philadelphia suburbs (38 percent leading Kasich's 34 percent). In the Democratic race, Hillary Clinton is ahead of Bernie Sanders by 15 points among likely Democratic voters in Pennsylvania, 55 percent to 40 percent.