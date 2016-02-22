More than 18,300 people applied to join NASA’s 2017 astronaut class, almost three times the number of applications received in 2012 for the most recent astronaut class, and far surpassing the previous record of 8,000 in 1978.
Record Number of Americans Apply to # BeAnAstronaut at NASA
