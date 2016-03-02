Super Tuesday is likely to live up to its billing for Donald Trump. The first day of multiple-state voting looms large in a wild presidential race after early states trimmed the field and the brash billionaire and his army of outsider voters are positioned to send panic through the Republican establishment by tightening his grip on the party's nomination.
Candidates gear up for Super Tuesday
