Republican presidential race continues

13 January 2016 12:41 PM

The Republican race for the presidential nomination tightens up as the two leading candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination intensified their attacks on each other. The Supreme Court left little doubt Monday where it stands on forcing teachers and government workers to contribute to public employee unions against their will: It's ready to strike the requirement down. A powder horn that some experts believe was used by Alexander Hamilton goes up for auction Monday on what would have been his birthday.