Children Online: Britain's children's commissioner calls for more safeguards

Children in England are reportedly left insecure on the internet, with many unwittingly signing over rights to their private data, including images and messages, according to Britain's Children's commissioner. Nearly 50% of 8 to 11-year-olds have reportedly agreed to social media firms' vague terms and conditions. Children have reportedly handed over their personal data unknowingly to social media firms such as Facebook and Instagram, with little support or advice from parents, according to a year-long study conducted by the commissioner's Growing Up Digital taskforce, the Guardian reported.
