George Michael's Charity Work and it turns out he didn't stop giving


The late George Michael was so generous during his lifetime that he is now being hailed as a secret hero by charity bosses.

The George Michael Investigation: A twist in the police probe into his death

6 January 2017 9:18 AM
Children Online: Britain's children's commissioner calls for more safeguards

5 January 2017 8:03 AM
Ford reverses itself cancels plans for Mexico plant more jobs in the U.S.A

4 January 2017 8:10 AM
A Nasty Hit and Run : two girls have died in Oldham

3 January 2017 9:15 AM
UK Report

2 January 2017 11:05 AM
A New Year's No (a prominent justice campaigner's turn down an OBE)

30 December 2016 11:57 AM
An English Channel Rescue (after a fishing boat capsized)

29 December 2016 8:40 AM
UK Reports

26 December 2016 11:43 AM
UKReport

23 December 2016 8:04 AM
Cape authorities continue hunt for suspects who attacked traffic officer
Cape authorities continue hunt for suspects who attacked traffic officer

The traffic official, who was working alone at the time, had to drive himself to hospital for medical treatment after the attack.

DA’s Msimanga promises better service delivery in elections campaign
DA’s Msimanga promises better service delivery in elections campaign

Solly Msimanga, along with Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane, earmarked on a campaign trail in Germiston, in Ekurhuleni.
Argentine Navy submarine found a year after disappearing with 44 aboard
Argentine Navy submarine found a year after disappearing with 44 aboard

The crew had been ordered to return to a naval base at Mar del Plata on the country’s east coast, after reporting water had entered the vessel through its snorkel.
