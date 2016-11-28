Football Abuse rocks English football

The Football Association believes a full-scale inquiry into the abuse scandal that has rocked English football is likely to be required amid concerns that their own internal review alone will be insufficient to deal with the potential fallout from one of the biggest crises to grip the sport in this country. The governing body announced on Sunday that it had appointed an independent leading counsel to spearhead their investigation, which will involve speaking to clubs and all former staff whom they believe can provide information amid fears that there may have been a cover-up.
