Kensington Palace sources said that the prince feared for the safety of Meghan Markle and her family after they were “subjected to a wave of abuse” during newspaper investigations into what, until Tuesday, had been an unconfirmed relationship. An unprecedented statement, authorised by Harry, also complained of “a smear on the front page” of one newspaper about Markle and that her lawyers were engaged in “nightly legal battles to keep defamatory stories out of papers”. Palace sources added that police had to be called last week after a photographer allegedly barged into the actor’s garage in Toronto
Prince Harry's Girlfriend (the prince complains of press abuse of her)
|
The George Michael Investigation: A twist in the police probe into his death
|
6 January 2017 9:18 AM
|
Children Online: Britain's children's commissioner calls for more safeguards
|
5 January 2017 8:03 AM
|
Ford reverses itself cancels plans for Mexico plant more jobs in the U.S.A
|
4 January 2017 8:10 AM
|
3 January 2017 9:15 AM
|
2 January 2017 11:05 AM
|
A New Year's No (a prominent justice campaigner's turn down an OBE)
|
30 December 2016 11:57 AM
|
29 December 2016 8:40 AM
|
George Michael's Charity Work and it turns out he didn't stop giving
|
28 December 2016 10:28 AM
|
26 December 2016 11:43 AM
|
23 December 2016 8:04 AM