The UK Report

Two Soccer Storms (over a stadium conversion & poppy remembrance).


  The mayor of London has ordered an investigation into the rising costs of converting the Olympic Stadium into the home venue for Premier League club West Ham. The centerpiece of the 2012 London Games has been transformed into a 60,000-seat multi-purpose venue at a cost of 323 million pounds (now $400 million), about 50 million pounds (now $60 million) more than initially estimated. British taxpayers are set to foot the spiraling bill.

The George Michael Investigation: A twist in the police probe into his death

6 January 2017 9:18 AM
Children Online: Britain's children's commissioner calls for more safeguards

5 January 2017 8:03 AM
Ford reverses itself cancels plans for Mexico plant more jobs in the U.S.A

4 January 2017 8:10 AM
A Nasty Hit and Run : two girls have died in Oldham

3 January 2017 9:15 AM
UK Report

2 January 2017 11:05 AM
A New Year's No (a prominent justice campaigner's turn down an OBE)

30 December 2016 11:57 AM
An English Channel Rescue (after a fishing boat capsized)

29 December 2016 8:40 AM
George Michael's Charity Work and it turns out he didn't stop giving

28 December 2016 10:28 AM
UK Reports

26 December 2016 11:43 AM
UKReport

23 December 2016 8:04 AM
